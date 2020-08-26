Poplar Plaza shooting causes concerns for business owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has learned more about what led to gunfire in the middle of a popular Memphis shopping plaza.
One business owner who saw his store take serious damage is also sharing some of his own concerns.
“It sounded like just rumbling and it was just shots fired, a lot. That was about it, and my customers said they tried to run out,” said Michele, who works near Cici’s Pizza.
Windows were shot out at Cici’s in Poplar Plaza. Windows were also shot out of cars. There are bullet holes in cars and in the building. Workers repaired light fixtures in the ceiling of the walkway. You can see bullet holes in the light’s damaged hardware.
The owner, who did not want to talk on camera, said 30 customers were dining in.
“That’s very scary, especially because it’s Cici’s Pizza and all the kids are right there so they really could have hurt one of the kids and it really sucks they doing that.”
Fortunately, no customers were injured.
The owner said it happened very fast. There was a group inside waiting for their pickup order. Another group showed up and the fight began.
It spilled out into the parking lot. And when it was over witnesses said the two groups of males ran off in different directions.
“Oh my, I like to hang out at Cici’s. I take my grand baby over there, my son and that’s where we have fellowship just for family,” said Barbara Williams, shopper.
Police charged four people in the shooting -- two 19-year-olds, Ramone Ervin, who was shot in the leg, and JaMichael Kones. Both are charged with 22 counts of assault reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police say they threw the weapons in a nearby ditch. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police are also trying to determine if there are any more suspects.
The owner of Cici’s says he is just thankful no one was hurt. He doesn’t know what if anything he can do to stop the violence. I called the property managers but just got a voicemail.
It is frightening for people just shopping at Poplar Plaza.
Cici’s owner says he is not sure when dining in will reopen. The cleanup and repairs are not complete yet. He will have takeout and delivery.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.