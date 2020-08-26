Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 128 with more than 2,900 active cases reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 128 new coronavirus cases and one new virus-related death as of Wednesday morning.
There have been 26,656 total cases reported countywide since the start of the health crisis. The health department says 23,301 people have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 2,988 active cases.
On Tuesday, the health department announced it is now requiring schools to notify the department when a positive COVID-19 case has been identified.
Some large scale quarantines have taken place since the start of school within the county. But the health department’s daily case reports have been much lower than those reported in July and lab results are coming in within one to three days, according to health department director Alisa Haushalter.
SCHD COVID-19 dashboard shows the county’s overall testing positivity rate in Shelby County is at 10.8%. The health department is working to lower that number and believes mask-wearing, social distancing and the closing of limited-services restaurants will contribute.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.