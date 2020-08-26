Shelby County Schools issues a statement regarding mass MLGW cutoffs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 25, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 11:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW paused disconnections at the start of the pandemic, but they resumed on Monday, leaving many families without power for virtual learning.

The Shelby County Schools district has established a new daily attendance code for families affected.

This new attendance code, ANC (Absent for No Connection), can be used when a student’s parent provides an excuse that indicates the child could not participate in virtual learning that day because of a power outage or loss of internet connectivity.

As with all absences, the student is eligible for make-up work per SCS board Policy 6014

SCS is also working closely with MLGW to monitor outages and disconnections, and to determine the next steps for supporting families who are experiencing a disruption in service.

