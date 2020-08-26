Tigers’ Gainwell named AP Second Team All-American

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Football still On in the AAC, the whole nation is poised to watch Memphis Running Back Kenny Gainwell have another big year.
Gainwell is tabbed by the Associated Press as Second Team All American at Running Back. The Redshirt Sophomore from Yazoo City, Mississippi is coming off a season where he led all freshmen in the nation in all-purpose yardage with more than 2,000 rushing and receiving, with 16 touchdowns.
He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and 12 yards per catch.
For his part, Gainwell remains humble.
”What I used to do as a freshman, I still do that now,” said Gainwell. “I don’t go out, I don’t do things. I stay home and I try to learn different stuff. I watch film. Like, just try to pour everything I can into myself.”
Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield adds, “Kenny, definitely, deserves every pre-season accolade he can get. But, like you said, they are Pre-Season Awards, just that. And I challenge Kenny every day, and anybody who knows Kenny Gainwell, knows he’s gonna work his tail off regardless of pre-season accolades, or what he did in the past, or what he may do in the future. So, Kenny’s a young man who has that mindset.”
Gainwell and the Tigers open against Arkansas State Sept. 5 at the Liberty Bowl.
