Tigers’ Gainwell named AP Second Team All-American

Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield adds, “Kenny, definitely, deserves every pre-season accolade he can get. But, like you said, they are Pre-Season Awards, just that. And I challenge Kenny every day, and anybody who knows Kenny Gainwell, knows he’s gonna work his tail off regardless of pre-season accolades, or what he did in the past, or what he may do in the future. So, Kenny’s a young man who has that mindset.”