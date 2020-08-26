TSSAA responds to SCS superintendent’s letter asking for equity in school sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association responded to Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray’s letter asking for equity from Tennessee’s governing body of high school sports.
The TSSAA’s Executive Director, Bernard Childress, says the organization will not comment on or respond to the “Wholly unwarranted assertion that TSSAA has been inattentive to equity, and the impact of its rules on students of color.”
Saying the criticism of its rules of competition are unfounded, and based on mistaken assumptions. And that other school districts should not be forced to pause play because SCS determined it was unsafe to play.
Finally, The TSSAA says its members decide the rules of competition and eligibility.
“If Shelby County Schools want to change those rules, there is an established method to do so, not by a veiled threat to withdraw from the TSSAA,” said the TSSAA.
Ray has established a Memphis Shelby Athletics Committee that will meet to discuss its proposals on Sept. 9.
