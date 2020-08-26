Two arrested, charged in Haywood County homicide

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Brownsville, Tennessee.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined Brownsville police in investigating the shooting.
Investigators say a man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street early Monday morning. However, it was determined that the shooting did not happen at that location.
The female victim, identified as 24-year-old Chelsey Morris of Bells, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, who was from Ardmore, Oklahoma, was rushed to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
During the course of the investigation, 36-year-old Tavares Ray and 30-year-old Wylie Ligon III were developed as the individuals responsible for the offenses against the victims during a suspected narcotics transaction and attempted robbery.
TBI agents, the Brownsville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ray and Ligon on Tuesday evening.
Ray and Ligon are charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
They are both being held without bond.
