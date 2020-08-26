Woman says her 17-year-old son was shot by US marshals in case of mistaken identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman says her teenage son was shot Tuesday afternoon by U.S. marshals.
Investigators have not identified the person shot, but Shanta Holliday says it was her 17-year-old son, Darshun. She tells WMC Action News 5 she received a call from police about 15 minutes after he left home. She says marshals called her later to say it was a case of mistaken identity.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force spotted a car in Memphis believed to be connected to a murder suspect. Members of the task force surrounded the vehicle with their own. TBI says the driver started ramming their vehicles and at least one civilian’s vehicle.
TBI says a marshal shot into the car and hit the driver who then ran off. He was arrested across the street.
The driver went to the hospital for treatment and investigators expect him to recover.
Holliday says her son was shot in the arm and he is still in the hospital, but she hasn’t been able to see or talk to him.
Holliday said her son has been on the wrong side of the law before but said he would never murder anyone. She says Darshun was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.
Holliday says she was told her son could face charges.
TBI is investigating the shooting.
