Alice Johnson set to speak on final night of Republican National Convention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alice Johnson, a Memphis grandmother whose life sentence on federal drug charges was commuted last year by President Donald Trump at the urging of Kim Kardashian-West, will speak Thursday at the Republican National Convention.
Johnson served more than two decades in prison before Trump commuted her sentence. Kardashian-West personally lobbied him in the Oval Office, a meeting Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, helped arrange.
Johnson is expected to discuss criminal justice reform Thursday, the fourth and final night of the RNC. The president will also formally accept the Republican nomination.
Other featured speakers include Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump and many more.
