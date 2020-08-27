Best Life: Finding time in the new workplace

Rise and shine? More like rise and send! The best time to send an email is early in the morning. Receivers are 45% more likely to respond since it is at the top of the list. If you don’t want to wake up that early, you can schedule it to send at a later time. When you arrive at work, start with the toughest tasks while your attention is still sharp. Stressful situations, like making a judgment call early on, will allow your cortisol levels to balance out. While you still have everyone’s attention, hold a presentation, and be sure to share the most essential information within the first ten minutes. After that, 80% of the audience has already checked out.