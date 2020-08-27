Bottom Line: How to buy new car batteries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s that sinking feeling you may have experienced at least once: You put the key in the ignition to start your car but nothing happens because the battery is dead. Consumer Reports recommends testing your battery every year to find out if it’s running low, and replacing it before you get stranded. This will save you from a big headache, Consumer Reports says, and you can usually save money, too.