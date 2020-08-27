City of Memphis preparing for potential street flooding from Tropical Storm Laura

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews with the City of Memphis are prepping for Tropical Storm Laura’s arrival. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Mid-South beginning after midnight.
On Thursday, crews inspected and cleaned storm drains, inlets and other essential areas, clearing debris to minimize potential street flooding.
The City says standing water is not uncommon on streets in low-lying areas because of drainage systems being overwhelmed by rainfall. They’re asking residents to wait until Friday morning to put their trash out for pickup so as not to block storm drains.
Storm equipment and personnel are on standby to respond to flood-related emergencies over the next 48 hours.
Do not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines or around road closure barricades.
If you see flooding, call Drain Maintenance at (901) 357-0100.
To report power outages, call MLGW at (901) 544-6500.
Report downed trees by calling 911 or the Office of Emergency Management after hours at (9010 636-2525.
