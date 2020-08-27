Family of Walgreens shootaing victim hopeful that killer will be arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Memphis.
The victim’s family and friends believe they know who is responsible and are now hopeful for an arrest.
“I’m so shocked. It’s surprising and it’s sort of baffling. I’ve known him for years,” said Andrea Fenise, friend.
Andrea Fenise says 38-year-old Kevin Isom McKinney was in her living room just three weeks ago. Now there is a warrant for his arrest for the murder of her childhood friend, Keierra McNeil, and her unborn baby.
Police say she was shot and killed inside her car in the parking lot of a Cordova Walgreens.
One of McNeil’s aunts said the family is hopeful.
“I just have peace in my heart that the police are working towards finding Keierra’s killer.”
The family said McKinney told McNeil, who was six months pregnant, that he did not want to be involved in the child’s life and she said, “fine, I’ll raise him myself.”
But a couple of weeks before her death, the family says McKinney started calling her saying he wanted to do co-parenting. And the day she was killed, her family says he called her constantly, setting up a meeting at Walgreens.
Andrea Fenise says McKinney is a builder.
“He let me know he was about to start the lot across the street, constructing a house,” said Fenise.
I knocked on the door of a house listed on the warrant as McKinney’s. No one answered.
Keierra McNeil was a flight attendant for Delta, traveling the world.
Fenise says McNeil was excited about the baby.
“It is a gut wrenching loss.”
And she is angry.
“She did not deserve to not be with her baby. Her family does not deserve to plan a funeral and not a baby shower.”
Kevin Isom McKinney is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 170 pounds.
If you see him, contact police.
