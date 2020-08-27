Great River Flag: What’s the symbolism?

“Good design serves the people that it’s made for and to see a meeting pivot… I had a single star there to representing truth in my original idea,” described Whitson. “But to see how the commission there and other folks got excited about the fact that the Hamaya, the diamond shape, that is meaningful to Choctaw, could be applied five times to represent all five regions, I think just takes it to a whole other level and it makes that star in and of itself an emblem for the state.”