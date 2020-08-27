High winds as storm moves inland on Miss. coast

“We’ve been through some bad ones here, Katrina, Camille we went through some rough ones. I don’t wish no bad luck on nobody, but I’m glad they got it instead of us. I feel sorry for those people,” a coastal resident said. “I told my wife if I was single I’d be over there helping them right now, because they came over here during Katrina. The work they gave us when they came over here was fantastic. It was fantastic.”