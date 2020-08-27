How does contract tracing work among high school athletic teams?

“Due to this disregard for the procedures we put into place, the next home game will see only half the number of tickets sold. In cooperation with CHS Administration and the Gridiron, it is our hope that fans will make a concerted effort to follow the protocols for socially distancing. If this continues to be an issue, game capacity will be further reduced or even closed to the public,” Combs said in a written statement provided to WMC Action News 5.