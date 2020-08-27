Laura brings heavy rain and thunderstorms today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but rain bands from Laura will push into the Mid-South today. Although it won’t rain all day, you will likely see heavy rain with frequent lightning at some point in the afternoon and evening. It will be muggy today with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain high tonight into tomorrow. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight and lasts through 4 p.m. Friday. This means wind gusts could exceed 35 mph. There will also be a Flash Flood Watch in effect at 7 p.m. tonight through 1 a.m. Saturday.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 90. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 76. Winds southeast 15-20 mph.
FRIDAY: As the remnants of Laura move right over our area Friday, we will have strong winds and heavy rain. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, which could result in flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and weak tornadoes will be possible on Friday, especially in the afternoon. Power outages will be possible on Friday.
WEEKEND: There will likely be some scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday morning, and then the rest of the weekend will be hit or miss rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK: As a front sits nearby, there will also be a chance for scattered showers at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.