Laura brings heavy rain and thunderstorms today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but rain bands from Laura will push into the Mid-South today. Although it won’t rain all day, you will likely see heavy rain with frequent lightning at some point in the afternoon and evening. It will be muggy today with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain high tonight into tomorrow. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight and lasts through 4 p.m. Friday. This means wind gusts could exceed 35 mph. There will also be a Flash Flood Watch in effect at 7 p.m. tonight through 1 a.m. Saturday.