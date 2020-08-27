Mid-South could see severe weather after Hurricane Laura makes landfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight. The Category 4 storm could bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Mid-South later Thursday night, which could cause some damage to power lines and trees.
As Laura moves north, not only are storms and strong winds a possibility for the Mid-South, but so are tornadoes.
Here’s what you can do to prepare for the possible severe weather headed towards us:
- Make sure you have flashlights and a weather radio with fresh batteries in case the power goes out.
- Also take time to make sure you’ve fully charged up your devices like your cell phone.
- Try not to park your car under a tree because the strong winds could knock down branches
- Have an emergency kit close by with water, shelf-stable food and first aid supplies.
- Make sure you have plenty of baby food and formula.
- If the power goes out, avoid opening your fridge and freezer often to keep food fresh.
- In case there’s a tornado, take shelter in a windowless room like your closet on the lowest floor in your home if there is more than one story.
- Secure outdoor furniture
- Be sure to go over your safety plan with your family beforehand.
Also, download our WMC Action News 5 weather app to stay updated on severe weather throughout the day and night. Be sure to turn notifications on so you don’t miss important updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.