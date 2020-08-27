Millington Police: Man driving stolen vehicle crashes, steals another vehicle

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police are looking for a man who they say stole a vehicle after crashing while driving another stolen vehicle.
Officers responded to the two-car crash Thursday at Highway 51 and Babe Howard.
Police say Michael Chappell was driving a stolen vehicle when he collided into the rear of another vehicle.
A concerned citizen stopped to help and even assisted Chappell, who was bleeding from the crash, out of his vehicle and to the curb.
Police say while that citizen was assisting the other injured driver, that’s when Chappell stole the citizen’s vehicle and fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as a white 2005 GMC Envoy with Tennessee tag 9R0-0C6.
If you know the whereabouts of Chappell or have any information regarding this incident, contact Millington Police at (901) 873-5624 or (901) 873-5621.
