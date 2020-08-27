Mississippi water rescue team deployed to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura rages

Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue (Source: WMC/Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 27, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 12:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue team has been deployed to Lousiana as Hurricane Laura rages.

After the storm made landfall Wednesday overnight, the first death reported was a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a tree during the now Category 1 storm.

The team will help with water rescue efforts in areas near Lake Charles.

The task force sent 27 members and eight boats form Mississippi to create the team including five members from DeSoto County.

