More downpours and a few severe storms Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Isolated downpours possible with more widespread rain after sunrise. Expect gusts to 40 mph or higher. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: The remnants of Laura will be passing just north of our area on Friday. This means we could have bands of showers or storms. Winds could gust to 40 mph or higher at times early. A few storms could be severe with a low end tornado threat, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Winds southwest 15-25 mph.
WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy Saturday with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 70s. Next week will remain muggy with scattered showers or storms possible Monday and Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.