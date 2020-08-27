More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.

More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.
Numerous power outages in Natchez and wind damage (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | August 27, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:21 AM

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There’s more than 9,000 power outages reported across Mississippi on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

The majority of the outages are localized in Southwest Mississippi, with nearly 5,000 outages reported in Adams County and more than 2,500 in Wilkinson County, as of 9:30 a.m.

Click here for the latest total.

Storms are expected to continue in Mississippi across Thursday afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect across Southwest and Central Mississippi until 4 a.m.

[ READ MORE: Rescuers poised to move in as Hurricane Laura still howls ]

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.