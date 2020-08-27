More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There’s more than 9,000 power outages reported across Mississippi on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The majority of the outages are localized in Southwest Mississippi, with nearly 5,000 outages reported in Adams County and more than 2,500 in Wilkinson County, as of 9:30 a.m.
Storms are expected to continue in Mississippi across Thursday afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect across Southwest and Central Mississippi until 4 a.m.
