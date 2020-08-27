New order issued allowing medically-vulnerable, caretakers to vote by absentee ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Nashville judge who ordered the state to allow everyone to vote by absentee ballot issued a new order to Tennessee election officials Wednesday night.
People who are medically-vulnerable to COVID-19 and their caretakers are listed among those eligible to vote absentee by mail.
“I think it’s absolutely a victory,” said Jake Brown, attorney.
Memphis attorney Jake Brown represents the plaintiffs who sued the state of Tennessee to give everyone the right to vote by absentee ballot.
This development, he says, is a win.
“To the extent that those persons are now able to vote, when they should’ve been able to vote all along, we’re happy with that,” said Brown.
Tuesday, Nashville judge Ellen Lyle ordered state and local election officials to include clear and specific language on their websites about who is able to vote absentee because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s not clear to me why it would not make that clear on its forms without having to be ordered to do so by the court,” said Brown.
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down Chancellor Lyle’s temporary injunction that allowed every Tennessean to vote absentee.
“This is not the end of the case,” said Brown. “We still have a right to a full hearing, a full trial on the merits of our lawsuit. And that’s not off the table yet.”
