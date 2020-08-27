Parents arrested, charged with killing 4-year-old by giving him fentanyl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals have arrested two Mid-South parents facing charges in the death of their child.
Authorities say Kristen Raley and Jon Allen were the parents of a 4-year-old boy and they allegedly gave the child fentanyl while in a Memphis motel room, causing his death.
Last week, Shelby County issued warrants for Raley and Allen for first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse under the age of eight.
Investigators tracked Raley to a residence in the 1900 block of Hartland Street last Friday and took her into custody without incident.
Thursday, Allen was located at a residence in the 2500 block of Horizon Lake Drive and was also taken into custody without incident.
