President Trump declares state of emergency in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Hurricane Laura continues its northward journey through Louisiana to Arkansas, President Donald Trump declared an emergency exists in the Natural State.
The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, according to a news release from the White House press secretary.
The declaration reads:
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing that he had issued an emergency declaration allocating $250,000 for preparations.
A.J. Gary, director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said Wednesday his office had been in “constant contact” with FEMA.
