Rapper Kanye West to appear on Tennessee presidential ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a third name on the Tennessee presidential ballot this November.
Rapper Kayne West is running for president.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office says West cleared the 275 verified signature threshold to qualify as an unaffiliated presidential candidate.
He will appear on the ballot with running mate Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old spiritual coach from Wyoming.
He has also qualified in Arkansas and four other states.
