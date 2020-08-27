SCHD: 3 new virus-related deaths, over 23,500 recoveries reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases have increased by 247 with three new deaths reported by the Shelby County Health Department.
SCHD says the county has seen 26,903 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 370 deaths since March when the first case was identified.
More than 23,500 people have recovered from the virus.
Since schools have reopened, the health department’s focus has been on schools’ COVID-19 protocols, guidelines and case reporting to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.
Cases have been identified at several schools in the Mid-South. And as of Tuesday, the health department is requiring schools to notify parents, families and students of positive COVID-19 cases within their school.
The health department has also kept a large part of its focus on coronavirus clusters at long-term care facilities across the county. The clusters have resulted in hundreds of deaths among staff and residents.
Roughly 27% of the deaths from COVID-19 in Shelby County can be attributed to long-term care facility settings. And while many clusters have been resolved several are still under investigation.
SCHD considers clusters resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without confirming another case.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.