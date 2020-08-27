SCS parents say using headsets will keep virtual learners focused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools starts virtual classes on Monday and 95,000 students will log in online.
SCS handed out laptops but students need headsets.
WMC Action News 5 has teamed up with SCS to raise funds to buy those headsets, and so far, more than $30,000 has been raised.
“With the younger kids my biggest issue is that I’m scared that they’re not going to want to stay focused,” said Cathy Holiday, owner of Cozy Corner for Infants and Toddlers.
Cathy Holiday runs Cozy Corner for Infants and Toddlers, providing child care and educational learning services.
This year with students attending school online, she says things are much different.
“I only have space for 10 virtual learners... my virtual learners would be in here,” said Holiday.
Holiday says spacing was only half her concern.
She says her biggest worry is keeping the kids focused.
That’s where she says headsets would be a game changer.
“It would make a big difference it would allow the children to focus on what they’re doing, and their instructions versus having to hear another child’s device,” said Holiday.
Leia Spengler is an SCS parent with the same problem -- a full house, loaded with distractions.
“Noise in the background from all of us, you know, the ones of us who are online are one thing, but the dogs and the cats and my mom also lives with us,” said Leia Spengler, SCS parent.
Holiday says she’s trying to find headsets for her virtual learners, and understands not all families can afford them.
“Yeah, that’s what they all been saying, we can’t afford it… and that’s the main thing they keep asking me, ’well what are we going to do about headsets,’” said Holiday.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the district used CARES ACT dollars to pay for the digital devices and needs community support to help provide headsets for all students in the district.
