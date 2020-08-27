Shelby Co. Health Department not changing guidance on testing amid new CDC recommendations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New CDC guidance about testing for COVID-19 has raised alarm among some in the public health community. But Shelby County officials said Thursday it will not change their approach to recommended testing.
“If you read the fine print in a lot of CDC guidance, it will tell you this is not law. This is guidance. And you should refer to your local or state health officials,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
The CDC earlier this week quietly revised guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19 with the agency saying people who’ve had close contact with a confirmed positive case do not need a test unless they develop symptoms. Critics said the change was made as a result of political pressure and not based on science.
“Our current position as it relates to testing is still the same,” said Randolph.
Randolph said Thursday that the health department urges testing for people who have symptoms and people who’ve been exposed to someone positive whether you feel fine or are ill.
“If you’ve been exposed, so you are a close contact, then you should be in quarantine whether you are tested or not,” he said.
Randolph said the health department always takes a variety of factors under consideration when determining how to move forward amid the pandemic. He cited the department’s 12-foot rule for outdoor sporting events as an example of localized decision making. The county has adopted a tougher stance for distancing at sporting events than other areas.
“We use the CDC guidance as well as other expertise for us to come up with what we think is the best approach for Shelby County citizens,” he said.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement to national media everyone who needs a test can get one but everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need it.
The New York Times in its reporting cites two federal officials saying the CDC was told to make the change as a directive from the Trump administration.
