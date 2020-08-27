Tenn. Senator Marsha Blackburn speaks on looting, law enforcement on night 3 of RNC

BALTIMORE (WMC) - Wednesday night wrapped up the third night of the Republican National Convention.
President Donald Trump and the first lady joined Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
Pence addressed supporters as did his wife Karen Pence.
Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law and senior campaign adviser, spoke as well as outgoing White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.
In her speech Blackburn talked about the need to support law enforcement, saying Democrats encourage looting with the aim of keeping people locked in their homes.
“They close our churches, but keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open,” said Blackburn. “They say we can’t gather in community groups, but encourage protests, riots and looting in the streets. If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything.”
Thursday will be the fourth and final night of the RNC.
