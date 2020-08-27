FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado warnings issued as remnants of Laura near the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Laura will reach the Mid-South Thursday night.
Though weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana Wednesday night, Laura still poses a small tornado threat for the Mid-South.
The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for parts of eastern Arkansas until 7:15.
We are declaring Thursday night and Friday a First Alert Weather Day. Watch live coverage in the video player (app users click here).
MID-SOUTH IMPACTS
SEVERE STORMS: The First Alert Weather team is tracking several impacts that Hurricane Laura will bring to the Mid-South. First we are tracking the threat for quick, spin-up tornadoes due to the rotation around the storm along the strong outer bands of the tropical system.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of Eastern Arkansas and the Mississippi Delta under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for a tornado during the day and into the night Thursday. Tornado watches have been issued for parts of the region and more will be likely through tonight.
The risk for strong storms become more widespread across the Mid-South Friday. The Slight (2 out of 5) risk for tornadoes and strong storms blankets parts of west Tennessee and north Mississippi.
Plan now and have multiple ways to gain watches and warnings if your area of the Mid-South is under one.
WIND THREAT: Winds will be howling as Laura continues its track inland and around the area. A majority of the area is under a wind advisory until late Friday.
Winds could be in excess of 30+ mph through Thursday night and into the day Friday, even lasting into Saturday morning.
FLOODING THREAT: As with a tropical system, there will be a lot of moisture for this to work with and that will come in the form of rain for parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Mid-South region through tomorrow night.
Forecast models are indicating some areas could see 2 to 5 inches of rain in a short period of time. Remember the saying, turn around, don’t drown if you encounter any flooded areas.
HOW TO PREPARE:
