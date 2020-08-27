Tracking Laura: Storm will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms today & tomorrow

It has been a dry and cloudy start to the day across the Mid-South, but rain bands from Laura will push into the region today. While it will not rain all day, you will likely see heavy rain with frequent lightning at some point this afternoon and evening. It will be muggy today, with high reaching near 90 degrees. Rain chances will continue tonight and into the day tomorrow. A Wind Advisory goes into effect today and will continue into Friday. There will also be a Flash Flood Watch for the Mid-South today into tomorrow.