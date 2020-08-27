Tracking Laura: Storm will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms today & tomorrow

It has been a dry and cloudy start to the day across the Mid-South, but rain bands from Laura will push into the region today. While it will not rain all day, you will likely see heavy rain with frequent lightning at some point this afternoon and evening. It will be muggy today, with high reaching near 90 degrees. Rain chances will continue tonight and into the day tomorrow. A Wind Advisory goes into effect today and will continue into Friday. There will also be a Flash Flood Watch for the Mid-South today into tomorrow.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High 90. Winds will be southeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 76. Winds southeast around 15 to 20 mph.
FRIDAY: As the remnants of Laura move right over the region on Friday, we will be dealing with strong winds and heavy rain. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, which could bring flash flooding with it. Severe Thunderstorms with damaging winds and weak tornadoes will be possible on Friday, especially in the afternoon. Power outages will be possible on Friday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There will likely be scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday morning, and then the rest of the weekend will be hit or miss rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: As a front sits by the region, we will keep with chances for scattered showers and storms at the start of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
