WATCH: Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 1 storm as it moves inland

At 10 a.m., the center of Hurricane Laura was located inland over northwestern Louisiana near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 93.1 West. Laura is moving toward the north near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion should continue through today. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will move northward across northern Louisiana this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm within the next few hours and weaken to a tropical depression tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 982 mb (29.00 inches).