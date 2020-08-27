WATCH: Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 1 storm as it moves inland

UPDATE FROM THE WAFB FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM: As of the 9 AM National Hurricane Center advisory, Hurricane Laura has been downgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane. Laura will continue to weaken as it moves towards the NNE over the next few hours.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) released the following information in its 10 a.m. advisory on Hurricane Laura:
LOCATION: 31.9N 93.1W 55 miles NW of Alexandria, 55 miles SE of Shreveport
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: N at 16 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 982 mb
At 10 a.m., the center of Hurricane Laura was located inland over northwestern Louisiana near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 93.1 West. Laura is moving toward the north near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion should continue through today. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will move northward across northern Louisiana this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm within the next few hours and weaken to a tropical depression tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 982 mb (29.00 inches).
Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.
Hurricane Laura moved ashore Cameron Parish around 1 AM Thursday morning. Laura was a Category 4 Hurricane at landfall with winds of 150 mph. Laura will most certainly go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the entire state of Louisiana. Devastating impacts are expected along the southwest Louisiana coast and several miles inland. Laura has begun to weaken as it moves north through West Louisiana.
Even as Laura continues to track through the West Louisiana, Southeast Louisiana will continue to be impacted by tropical rain bands, and feeder bands coming off the Gulf of Mexico. Within these tropical bands will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a possibility for a few tornadoes. The entire WAFB area is under a Tornado Watch until 4 PM and under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM.
The main concerns locally will be the threat for isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding. Areas most susceptible to flash flooding will be low-lying, poorly drained areas (i.e. ditches, streams, bayous, and roads). Additional rainfall of 2-3″ will be possible through Thursday and into a portion of Friday. Friday’s rains will be limited in coverage, but still could provide for an occasional heavy rain shower. Strong gusty winds associated with these bands could still cause sporadic power outages across the WAFB area.
Water continues to build up in the tidal lakes of Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas due to persistent southerly winds. This is causing a rise along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, Natalbany, and Tangipahoa Rivers. While major flooding is not currently forecast, we could see some low-lying spots including access roads to homes and camps become impassable. Any potential minor river flooding upstream will be related to rainfall amounts in catch basins. At this time rainfall amounts in those catch basins shouldn’t deliver any flooding effects, but that will be something the First Alert Storm Team watches closely.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.