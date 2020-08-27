WATCH: United Campus Workers call on administrators to put safety first amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United Campus Workers are calling on administrators to put safety at the forefront amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During a Zoom conference, faculty and staff and colleges and universities in Tennessee talked about “college administrators lack of transparency and failure to protect workers from exposure to COVID-19 as students return to campus.”
Campus workers are not only calling on Governor Bill Lee but the Tennessee General Assembly and campus leadership to ensure the safety of all those involved on college/university campuses.
The conference features Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson, faculty and staff of higher education, and students from the University of Memphis, Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.