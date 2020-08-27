13-year-old kidnapped from Memphis found in South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old girl kidnapped out of Memphis has been found in South Florida.
Police say the girl was wandering the streets, barefoot in Biscayne.
She gave officers clues about the home she had fled, and revealed two other siblings were there.
The girl’s mother, Sandra Bates, was located at the home.
She had a kidnapping warrant from Memphis in September 2019.
The teen and her 9-year-old sister are in protective custody, but police are trying to locate their 15-year-old brother.
