Another chance of storms this weekend

WEEKEND: Clouds will mix with occasional sun Saturday. It will be hot and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index could hit 105 or higher by the afternoon. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph. A batch of showers and storms are likely by late Saturday night into Sunday. A few could be severe with damaging wind or hail. Lows will be in the 70s Saturday night and highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.