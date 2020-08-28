Another chance of storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few downpours still possible through early evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph but continue to weaken as the remnants of Laura move away from us.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Clouds will mix with occasional sun Saturday. It will be hot and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index could hit 105 or higher by the afternoon. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph. A batch of showers and storms are likely by late Saturday night into Sunday. A few could be severe with damaging wind or hail. Lows will be in the 70s Saturday night and highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Continued muggy with scattered showers or storms possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
