Breakdown: Urban Heat Island Effect, why it’s hotter in the city

In the city, it’s a different scene. It’s more sidewalks, people, streets, parking lots and tall buildings. These structures are typically made cement, asphalt, brick, glass, steel and dark roofs. These materials act to absorb heat. So the object itself is usually hot or warm to touch. Not to mention densely populated areas with people who release energy in the form of heat. Cars and buildings that are close together and tall. This heat as no where to escape. Nighttime temperatures can be the time when Urban Heat Islands are seen more clearly. This is because buildings, sidewalks, and parking lots can block heat coming from the ground from rising. The heat is trapped on lower levels which means warmer temperatures.