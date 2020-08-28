Church, homes damaged by possible tornadoes, thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The remnants of Laura took a toll on Northeast Arkansas Thursday night, spawning destructive tornadoes.
Several homes and the Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City were damaged by Laura as the storm made its way through the state.
Tornado warnings for the area started around 6 p.m. Thursday and went well into the overnight hours.
Jonesboro rescue also responded to the 1900 block of Duncan Road Thursday evening due to a tree on top of a mobile home, with someone inside. There was no word on any injuries.
Authorities also responded to a house that was damaged in the Pepper Tree subdivision in the Goobertown community.
The family told Region 8 News they were just able to make it to the basement before the side and back of the house were severely damaged. The family was able to walk away with no injuries.
Highway 91 in the Egypt area was also closed off to traffic due to downed trees and power lines, according to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley.
The National Weather Service also reported power lines and a power pole down at Martin Luther King Jr. and I-555, while power lines were down at Nettleton, Matthews, and Airport Road.
Transformers were also blown, with power lines down in Sedgwick, the National Weather Service said.
Minor damage was also reported in Woodruff and Jackson counties.
Craighead Electric reported as of 11:15 p.m. that there were about 450 customers without power. They had whittled that number down to 5 by 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 41,000 customers were without power as of 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
Area counties without power late Thursday included with nearly 2,300 customers in Independence County, 1,500 customers in Woodruff County and 1,200 customers in White County.
What is left of Hurricane Laura will move over northeast Arkansas and into Southeast Missouri by Friday afternoon.
Friday should bring 1-2″ of rain with the southeastern part of Region 8 receiving closer to 3″. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts from 40-45 mph, some could be higher. Again, the severe risk is low.
As the storm closed in on the Natural State Thursday, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for Arkansas.
With the declaration, the president authorized the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts with state and local officials.
At last report in Louisiana, at least 4 people had died, with Lake Charles bearing the brunt of the damage.
Laura’s powerful gusts blew out windows in tall buildings and tossed around glass and debris. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered Lake Charles residents to shelter in place and turn off air conditions after an apparent chemical fire
