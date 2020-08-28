Collierville High to begin remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cluster

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools has announced students will begin remote learning on Monday due to a COVID-19 cluster at the high school.
School officials say they have been notified of five confirmed cases at Collierville High School this week.
Due to the large number of students and faculty potentially exposed and quarantined by the Shelby County Health Department, Collierville High will transition to its contingency plan of remote learning.
The district says remote learning will last from Aug. 31 to Sept. 11.
During that time, all before-and-after-school programs and athletic programs are cancelled.
Students are required to log in Monday through Friday, per their regular daily schedule.
Nutritional services will continue to be provided. To schedule a meal pick-up, click here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.