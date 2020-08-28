Date changes for University of Memphis Football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schedule changes for the Tiger Football team.
The coronavirus pandemic forcing three games to move around for TV slots with several leagues not playing this fall.
Memphis AAC Opener against Houston at the Liberty Bowl is now set for Friday, Sept. 18.
That’s up a day from its original date of the 19th.
The Tigers at SMU moves to Saturday Oct. 3 from Thursday, Oct. 1.
And the big home game against UCF will be played Saturday, Oct. 17. instead of Friday, Oct. 16.
