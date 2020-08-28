Laura expected to bring more rain and storms Friday

The remnants of Laura will make a move to the east Friday keeping rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the Mid-South through the overnight hours and for much of the day tomorrow. Isolated tornadoes and flash flooding will remain a threat. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH and WIND ADVISORY remain in effect for the area through Friday.

By Ron Childers | August 28, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:02 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms before sunrise along with southeast winds a 15 to 25 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with period of rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH, and highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers end around midnight with clouds lingering, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

