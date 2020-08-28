Laura expected to bring more rain and storms Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms before sunrise along with southeast winds a 15 to 25 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with period of rain and thunderstorms, southwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH, and highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers end around midnight with clouds lingering, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.