Laura moves out as extreme heat and another storm threat moves in

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, southwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH, highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values of 105 to 110.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late night along with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s. A few storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The primary time for storms will be from midnight to 4 AM.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
