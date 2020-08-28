Man arrested in connection with Tunica County murder

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Tunica, Mississippi.

Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 22-year-old Calvin Hurd III for shooting and killing a man on Wednesday night.

Authorities say they received a 911 call stating shots had been fired near Old Highway 61 N, between Gay Street and Anderson Street,

Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old Demarco Peaches unresponsive inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

