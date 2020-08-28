Memphis 901 FC considers boycott

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The civic unrest reaching Memphis 901 FC.
The players met Thursday to see if they’ll play this weekend.
The Bluff City’s professional soccer team has a game scheduled at North Carolina FC Saturday.
Memphis Head Coach Tim Mulqueen says the team has asked for guidance from the United Soccer League.
Mulqueen calls the whole situation tragic.
“We’ve tried the protests, and the kneeling, and yet this still happens again. So, I don’t know what the remedy is, but there needs to be a remedy right away. Because it’s sad, and it’s affecting our players, and it affects us, it affects our City. I mean, no one’s immune to it.”
Roster note, Keanu Marsh Brown is out this week due to concussion protocol.
901 adds Midfielder Tim McCabe on loan from MLS FC Cincinnati.
McCabe was the 29th pick in the MLS draft last year.
