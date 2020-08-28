Mid-South business headlines: Concerns over diversity in Memphis leadership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South, including diversity at the top of Memphis business leadership.
The Memphis Business Journal recently looked at the racial makeup of the leadership at Memphis’ public companies.
“We looked at the federal filings for all 10 public companies here in Memphis and found that the boards, as well as the executive teams in each company are overwhelmingly white,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of MBJ. “Specifically, of the 92 board members that we can identify, 15 were people of color. And of the 41 executives who we could identify, one was a person of color.”
MBJ spoke with a board member and top executive who are people of color and they both said that having diversity makes a huge difference for the success of those companies.
“People who are different from each other bring perspectives about problems. They see opportunities different that other people may not see,” said Akers. “And it’s important that companies represent who their customers are, who their employees are, that it look like the people they are trying to serve.”
Studies find that companies that have diverse leadership outperform companies that don’t.
