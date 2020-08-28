MPD issues City Watch Alert for missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch alert for 12-year-old Arthur Jones, who was reported missing on Friday around 1 p.m.
He was last seen at the 4700 block of James Kent Court in Memphis. He left his home on foot and has not yet returned.
Jones is described as a 5-foot-9-inch black male, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and Nike shoes.
If you have any information regarding Jones, contact MPD at (901) 545-2677.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.