NBA playoffs back on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA players agree to resume the playoffs this weekend down at the Disney Bubble in Orlando.
No games were played Thursday.
Wednesday’s games were also postponed.
Their boycott sent a ripple effect through Major League sports with Baseball, the WNBA and MLS also calling off games.
NBA players met most of Wednesday night and again Thursday morning mulling what else they could do in protest of the police shooting of another Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.
And the alleged shooting of several protesters by a 17-year-old white vigilante with an assault rifle Tuesday night, also in Kenosha.
One of the protesters died.
