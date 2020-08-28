Ole Miss football team protests police brutality in front of Confederate monument

Ole Miss football team marches and protests in response to Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 11:04 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss football players walked out of practice Friday morning to protest racial injustice and call for the end of police brutality. The demonstration is in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin Sunday, Aug. 23.

The team, joined by Head Coach Lane Kiffin, marched to the town square chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

The team peacefully protested under the Confederate statue in the square. After they left, police and other men began surrounding the statue.

The protest follows days of similar acts by athletes in college and professional sports, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mississippi State’s players held a similar protest in Starkville.

Ole Miss football team protests in Oxford in response to Jacob Blake shooting (Video courtesy of Ann

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.