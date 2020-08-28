President Trump grants full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/NBC) - President Donald Trump granted a full pardon Friday to Alice Marie Johnson, a Memphis grandmother once sentenced to life in prison for drugs.
Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence in 2018 at the urging of Kim Kardashian West.
“You have been fully pardoned,” Trump said to Johnson Friday in the Oval Office. “Just keep doing the great job you’re doing...We’re very proud of Alice and the job you’ve done.”
Johnson spent more than two decades in prison before her release. She spoke Thursday night at the Republican National Convention where the president accepted the Republican nomination for president. She thanked Trump for giving her a second chane.
“I pray that you will not just hear this message, but that you will be inspired by my story, and your compassion will lead you to take action for those who are forgotten,” Johnson said during her RNC speech. “That’s what our president, Donald Trump did for me. And for that, I will be forever grateful.”
