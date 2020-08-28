Registering to vote for the upcoming presidential election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission has seen an uptick in people registering to vote. How and where a person registers can determine whether or not they can vote absentee this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
The election commission has been seeing voter registration numbers grow by the thousands in a single day, which administrator of elections Linda Phillips says is not unusual.
“I think there’s a lot of interest in this election, but there’s generally a lot of interest in every presidential election,” Phillips said.
The easiest way to register to vote is online, which a person can do if they already have a form of ID from the state of Tennessee, like a driver’s license.
Another way to register is by printing out the voter registration application from GoVoteTn.com. Fill it out by hand, sign it, and mail it to the Shelby County Election Commission.
People can also register to vote in person at one of the Shelby County Election Commission offices.
If you register online or by mail, and you will be voting for the first time in Shelby County, then you cannot vote absentee.
“If you register by mail or online, you’ll have to vote in person,” Phillips explained. “However if you came into our offices and we saw that you’re a real human being, then you don’t have to. If you register at our authorized voter registration drives then you’re considered to have registered in person and you can vote absentee.”
Check GoVoteTn.com to see if you are already registered and to view your polling place. Check to make sure your name is spelled correctly and your address is up to date. Get it corrected if it is wrong.
“The best way to correct it is to fill out a new voter registration form with the correct information,” Phillips said.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
