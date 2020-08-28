Preventative mosquito spraying scheduled for this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will conduct mosquito spraying Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3 in specific zip codes where the West Nile virus has been detected, weather permitting.
They will also spray sections of adjoining zip codes.
The spraying schedule is as follows:
Monday, August 31, 2020:
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Zip Codes: 38053, 38002, 38004
- Route map: http://arcg.is/1aWfiq
Tuesday, September 1, 2020:
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Zip Codes: 38053, 38127
- Route Map: http://arcg.is/0n0GGv
Wednesday, September 2, 2020:
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38128, 38135, 38053, 38127
- Route Map: http://arcg.is/1PKLK0
Thursday, September 3, 2020:
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38127
- Route Map: http://arcg.is/zG0j1
People with chronic health problems such as asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying. If you do not want your residence sprayed, contact the Vector Control Program by emailing Vector.Control@shelbycountytn.gov or calling (901) 222-9715.
