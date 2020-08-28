Preventative mosquito spraying scheduled for this week

The Shelby County Health Department will conduct mosquito spraying Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3 in specific zip codes where the West Nile virus has been detected (Source: Pixabay)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 1:36 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will conduct mosquito spraying Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3 in specific zip codes where the West Nile virus has been detected, weather permitting.

They will also spray sections of adjoining zip codes.

The spraying schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 31, 2020:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020:

Wednesday, September 2, 2020:

Thursday, September 3, 2020:

People with chronic health problems such as asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying. If you do not want your residence sprayed, contact the Vector Control Program by emailing Vector.Control@shelbycountytn.gov or calling (901) 222-9715.

